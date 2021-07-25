3 hurt in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park.
The men were near a sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Lake Street about 12:45 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 30-year-old man was struck in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Another man, 21, was also struck in the leg and a third man, 23, suffered a graze wound to the forearm. Both were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
Earlier Sunday, a man was fatally shot about a block away in the 3200 block of West Maypole, according to police.
No one is in custody in either shooting.