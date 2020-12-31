3 IDOT workers injured in hit-and-run on Kennedy Expressway

Three workers with the Illinois Department of Transportation were injured Thursday in a hit-and-run on the Kennedy Expressway.

The workers were traveling south in a maintenance vehicle about 1:40 a.m. when a gray-colored vehicle slammed into them from behind near Harlem Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The impact sent the IDOT vehicle off the road and into some steel cable barrier wires.

The female driver of the gray-colored vehicle got out and fled on foot, police said. Police have identified her but haven’t yet taken her into custody.

The three IDOT workers in the maintenance vehicle were taken to a local hospital, police said. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation.