3 Illinois Lottery players win $50K

Three lucky Illinois Lottery players woke up Thursday morning with big smiles on their faces, each having won $50,000!

Although the locations where the winning tickets were purchased are currently unknown, the Illinois Lottery website confirms that the three tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41, and the Powerball was 15. The Powerplay was 3x.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. Since no one won the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can also let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order, along with the red Powerball.

The current jackpot stands at a staggering $1,230,000,000.