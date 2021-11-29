1 dead, 3 injured after fire breaks out in basement of Clearing home

A woman is dead and three others are injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a Clearing home Monday morning.

The residence is located at 5724 W. 64th St.

The Chicago Fire Department said the woman who died was about 60-years-old.

A man about 60-years-old is listed in fair condition. A woman about 30-years-old is listed in critical condition.

A boy about 7-years-old is listed in critical condition, CFD said.

CREDIT: CFD

An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.