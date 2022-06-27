3 in custody after carjacking woman in Lincoln Park, crashing vehicle on Lake Shore Drive

Three suspects are in custody after carjacking a woman, crashing the vehicle on Lake Shore Drive and then fleeing on foot.

At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, three male offenders approached a 40-year-old woman in the area of Fullerton and Clark, pulled her out of her Audi Q5 and took her vehicle, police said.

The offenders then fled eastbound on Fullerton onto Lake Shore Drive.

The offenders saw an unmarked police vehicle, and attempted to jump the embankment onto inner Lake Shore Drive in order to avoid a traffic jam, police said.

The offenders disobeyed a red light, and struck a red Toyota Corolla that was in traffic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They then exited the vehicle in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive and fled on foot.

Police followed the offenders on foot, and detained three people.

Area Three detectives are investigating.