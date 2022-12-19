3 in custody after crashing stolen car into Goethe statue
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested and a weapon was recovered after crashing a stolen vehicle into a statue of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.
Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was identified as stolen around 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Sheridan Road, officials said.
The vehicle drove away from police, jumped a curb and struck the statue while trying to flee, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Three males tried to run away but were taken into custody, police said.
A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.
Area Three detectives are investigating.