3 in custody after crashing stolen car into Goethe statue

Three people were arrested and a weapon was recovered after crashing a stolen vehicle into a statue of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Monday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was identified as stolen around 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Sheridan Road, officials said.

The vehicle drove away from police, jumped a curb and struck the statue while trying to flee, police said.

Three males tried to run away but were taken into custody, police said.

A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.