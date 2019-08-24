3 injured in Bishop Ford rollover

Image 1 of 2 ▼ State Police investigate a rollover crash involving 2 vehicles that injured multiple people Saturday August 24, 2019 in the north bound lanes of the Bishop Ford at 111th Street. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three people were injured Saturday in a rollover crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two northbound vehicles collided about 2 p.m. on Interstate 94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

One person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and two more were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said. All of their conditions have been stabilized.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, state police said.