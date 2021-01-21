3 injured, including state trooper, after Bartlett man rear-ends Illinois State Police vehicle

A Bartlett man was cited Wednesday after he rear-ended an Illinois State Police vehicle on Route 53 in Palatine, sending him, a state trooper and another person to the hospital.

The trooper was responding to a single-vehicle crash about 9:55 a.m. on the left shoulder near Rand Road when a gray Kia slammed into his vehicle from behind, Illinois State Police said.

The squad car then veered left into the median, while the Kia continued forward and struck a white Nissan.

The trooper and the drivers of both the Kia and the Nissan were all hospitalized, police said. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Kia’s driver, a 35-year-old man, was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the "move over" law, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, state police said.

"The men and women of the ISP and other emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect the public. Please do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law. This crash was avoidable, " stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael J. Kraft.