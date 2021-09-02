3 killed, 10 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Three people were killed — including a 13-year-old boy — and 10 others wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning near a grade school in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers found the 41-year-old lying in the street with several gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Frazier International Magnet School is located on the same block where the shooting occurred.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Wednesday night, a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

The man was in outside in the 11000 block of South Indiana Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An hour later, a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the boy was inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Byron Street when a male shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to Stroger where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

One person was placed into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

Police sources said the shooting appeared to be domestic related.

In nonfatal attacks, three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

The group was standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue just after 4 p.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle began shooting at them, police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.

Another man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The third man, 28, was shot in the hand and transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Late Wednesday, three people were arrested after a man was shot in Austin.

The 32-year-old was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of West West End Avenue when a female and two males approached him, police said.

The female pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Shortly after, responding officers saw the suspects walking in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street and placed them into custody, according to police.

At least six others were hurt in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.