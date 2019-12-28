3 killed, 11 wounded so far in weekend shootings across Chicago

article

Fourteen people have been shot — three of them fatally — in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend.

Friday, a man was killed in Gresham on the South Side.

Donald D. Woods, 31, was discovered about 10:25 p.m. in an alley in the 1600 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He had been shot in the head.

Woods, who lived in Gresham, was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Less than an hour earlier, a 19-year-old woman was killed inside an apartment in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9:49 p.m., a witness heard a gunshot and found the 19-year-old in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police said the shooting may have been a domestic incident, and a suspect is in custody.

The earliest fatal shooting killed a man in Austin on the West Side.

Ronnie Howard, 57, was in the vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He was hit in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in Austin.

Most recently, a male was injured in a shooting in Chatham.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot about 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. He showed up on his own at the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was unknown.

Saturday’s first shooting left two men wounded in Austin.

They were passengers in a vehicle driving eastbound about 4:03 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them, Chicago police said. Someone inside the SUV fired shots, striking a 21-year-old in the back and a 27-year-old in the arm.

The SUV fled the scene, and the other vehicle crashed in the 4900 block of West Jackson, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was in critical condition, while the older man’s condition was stabilized.

Friday’s latest shooting wounded a woman in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The woman, 22, was in an alley about 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Park Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the buttocks, and she flagged down a vehicle for help, police said. Her condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Friday evening, a man and woman were shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in a parked vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when a male who was on foot opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 19, was hit in the buttocks while the 20-year-old woman was struck in the knee, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

A teenage boy was shot Friday evening outside a Popeyes restaurant in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Two males exited the restaurant about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue after getting into an argument with the teen inside, Chicago police said. The teen walked out into the parking lot and one of the males opened fire from an alley.

The 17-year-old was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The first shooting of the weekend left a man and woman wounded on the Near West Side.

About 5:50 p.m., the pair were on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Western Avenue, when a white SUV pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, was struck in the calf and the 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were stabilized.

At least two more people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

A slew of gun violence last weekend left 38 people wounded — five of them fatally.