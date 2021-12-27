3 killed, 11-year-old among 23 wounded in weekend shootings citywide

Two people were killed and an 11-year-old boy among 23 others wounded in citywide shootings from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

A third man was fatally shot in a drive-by Friday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 43, was on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone exited a dark-colored vehicle that had pulled up and opened fire, striking the man in the back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks:

A person was in custody after an 11-year-old boy was among two people shot Friday night inside an apartment in Jefferson Park. About 11:35 p.m., the boy and a 25-year-old man were inside a second floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue when a known male opened fire, striking both of them in the right leg, police said. They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were both in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 12:40 a.m., the teen was in the 6600 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the knee, police said. He self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

About half an hour earlier, three people were shot inside a building in Marquette Park on the South Side. The three men were inside a building in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when witnesses said they saw someone inside a gray Dodge Durango fire toward the building, according to police. One of the men, 23, was shot in the back, and was listed in fair condition, police said. A second 23-year-old man was grazed in the head and a 26-year-old man was struck in the thigh, police said. Both were in good condition, authorities said. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A person was shot Friday night on Interstate 57 near Washington Heights on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police. State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot, State police said. They were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, State police said.

A 27-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Little Village. The woman was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. She was struck in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said.