3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago

Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

A man, 31, died after he was shot in the armpit about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard in East Garfield Park, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 44, also was wounded in the shooting. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The two were inside a parked car when someone pulled up in a dark SUV and a person inside fired shots. No arrests were reported.

The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition. The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn about 6:10 p.m. Saturday as she was standing outside her vehicle in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue. A dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

At least 12 other people were wounded by gunfire over the weekend.