2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning.

Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing.

One of the victims was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The other victim was shot in the right shoulder and foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the car they drove. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.