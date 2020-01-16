3 killed, 3 wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago

Three people were killed and three others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a 23-year-old man who was killed hours after a peace march near St. Sabina Church in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the man was outside in the 1200 block of West 78th Place when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man was able to flag down a vehicle which drove him to Racine Street, where he was picked up by emergency personnel, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting came shortly after an annual peace march hosted by St. Sabina Church, held every year on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence in Chicago.

Another man, 27, was fatally shot while riding a bicycle in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was on his bike about 9:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West 99th Street when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Buick Riviera, police said.

The 27-year-old was hit multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead in Gresham trying to drive away from a possible drug deal gone bad, police say.

She was in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Malibu about 12:35 a.m. when her male passenger began arguing with someone standing outside of the car, police said.

The male outside fired a gun once, and the woman tried to drive away from the 1400 block of West 83rd Street, police said. The gunman continued firing, striking her in her head and side of her torso.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in an alley in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man, 28, was in the alley about 7:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Keating Avenue when a gold-colored sedan pulled up and two males hopped out, police said. One of them opened fire, striking the man in the leg before getting back in the vehicle and driving west on 64th Street.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 400 block of West 118th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the thigh and taken to Christ Medial Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot Wednesday morning by a masked gunman near Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.

He told investigators he was in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive about 4:30 a.m. when a man wearing a mask opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the foot and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment, police said. He was in good condition.

Six people were wounded Tuesday in citywide shootings.