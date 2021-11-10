3 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of the University of Chicago campus.

The man, 24, was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out shortly before 2 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers the man struggled with the robber and a shot went off, according to preliminary information from the scene. The man was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the robber got back in the car, which fled west on 54th Place.

Less than an hour later, a person was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 2:50 p.m., the male was near the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue, when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was struck in the head, legs, and back, and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The two males, whose ages were unknown, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street about 7:30 p.m. when they were approached by two gunmen who opened fire, striking them in the chest, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were unknown.

Three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Twelve people were shot Monday citywide.