3 killed, 7 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire in citywide shootings Thursday.

Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday night in Ravenswood on the North Side, officials said. About 5 p.m, the two men were traveling in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a white van opened fire, Chicago police said. The man driving was struck and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a pole and catch on fire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man, 28, riding in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where was later pronounced dead, police said.

A man was fatally shot and another wounded after walking out of a church Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side. The men exited the church about 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West 111th Street when someone fired shots at them from a dark-colored Chrysler 300, according to police. One man, 24, was struck in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other, 40, was was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

In nonfatal attacks, Two men, 23 and 26, were in a car traveling in the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The older man was shot in the leg, and the younger man grazed in the head, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

Four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Two people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.