3 killed, 9 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A woman was shot and killed, and a security guard injured, in a shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on the South Side. The woman, 59, was caught in the crossfire after a male shot at a 34-year-old security guard, who then fired back about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said. She was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released. The security guard was also taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his leg, and was listed in good condition, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 67-year-old woman died in a shooting that also killed a man and wounded another in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. A SWAT team was deployed to the 900 block of East 79th Street as police apparently searched for the person who opened fire around 6 a.m. The woman was found with gunshot wounds to her arm and hand, and a man was found with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. They were identified as Gloria Binder, 67, and Erskine Binder, 42, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They lived in South Shore. Another man, 55, was shot in his face and taken to the same hospital and stabilized.