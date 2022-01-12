3 liquor stores, 1 retail shop burglarized Wednesday morning

Three liquor stores and a retail store were burglarized Wednesday morning, according to police.

At 3:20 a.m., police responded to a liquor store that had been burglarized in the 1900 block of West Fullerton. A witness said they saw several people take a register and liquor bottles from the store before fleeing the scene. Nobody was reported hurt, and no one was taken into custody, police said.

At 3:40 a.m., in the 4900 block of North Damen, officers responded to a liquor store and discovered the front glass door was shattered. After walking through, police determined that multiple bottles of liquor were taken from the store. A witness said they saw a man flee the scene in a red SUV.

At 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor after a front glass door of a liquor store was shattered. Witnesses said a man and woman were seen inside, taking bottles and money. The pair then got into a red SUV and fled northbound on Racine. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to Police responded to an alarm at a retail store and discovered that the front entrance doors had been forced open. Witnesses said they saw two men exit the store carrying coats and flee the scene in a red SUV. There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody, police said.