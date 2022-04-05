3 locations being considered for Chicago's first casino

The chips are all laid out on the table starting Tuesday night.

The city has three finalists for a possible casino site, all basically in the downtown area.

Bally's would build a casino along the Chicago River where the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center has sat for decades.

It's located in the West Loop.

Hard Rock is proposing a South Loop casino near Soldier Field and McCormick Place, on the west side of DuSable Lakeshore Drive.

Rivers Casino said it would build near Clark and Roosevelt in the new 78 neighborhood development.

Mayor Lightfoot Is betting on a new casino at one of these three sites to infuse cash into the budget, bring jobs and equitable opportunities and add to Chicago's rich architecture and culture.

But some residents are opposed to living near a casino.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, told FOX 32 that residents are concerned the casino could bring more crime to the area, negatively impact home values and lead to more gambling addiction and traffic in an already busy area.

Lopez said one survey found 78% of residents near the 78 location did not support a casino.

The River North Residents Association has also complained about potential crime, noise and traffic congestion.

You can voice your opinions at a series of public hearings this week.

The first meeting — dealing with the Hard Rock Soldier Field proposal — is Tuesday night at the Harold Washington Library.

There is a meeting on Wednesday at 700 West Chicago to discuss the Tribune Freedom Center site.

The meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

The city would like to move forward with one of these plans by early summer.