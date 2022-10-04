3 members of NW Indiana family killed in head-on crash

Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said.

Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Halls were riding in a pickup truck towing a car trailer when their truck was hit head-on by another pickup traveling in the opposite direction a few minutes after midnight, the department said.

The 45-year-old driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, the department said, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Indianaola, Illinois, is 105 miles west of Indianapolis, Indiana.