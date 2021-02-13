3 men arrested in Naperville, charged in Chicago armed carjackings

Three men were arrested in suburban Naperville Thursday and charged in connection with at least two armed carjackings in Chicago.

Officers saw the three men enter and start a vehicle in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, which had been reported stolen earlier during an armed carjacking in Chicago, Naperville police said.

After searching the men and the vehicle officers also found two handguns, ammunition, drugs, and keys to another vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

The second vehicle had also been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago, police said.

Tommie J Coleman, 18, of Hammond, Indiana was charged with one felony count each for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance, as well as one misdemeanor for possession of ammunition.

Karl Erwin Brown III, 20, of Hammond was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felony charges.

Damien C Plummer, 21, of Chicago, faces two felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

All three men have been held at the DuPage County Jail as they await trial.