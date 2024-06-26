3 men found dead inside Elgin apartment identified, cause of deaths revealed

Three men found dead inside an Elgin apartment last month were identified on Wednesday.

On May 30, the Kane County coroner was contacted by the Elgin Police Department regarding three unidentified males found dead inside a residence in the 100 block of South State Street.

The bodies were transported to the Kane County Morgue, where an autopsy was conducted the following day. The preliminary cause of death for all three men was gunshot wounds.

The men were later identified as Alan G. Doty, Alan J. Doty, and Marc W. Doty. It was not immediately confirmed whether the men were brothers or somehow related.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.