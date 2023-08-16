3 men with guns rob armored vehicle in Lansing: FBI

Three men robbed an armored vehicle in Chicago's south suburbs on Wednesday.

Around 10:47 a.m., the FBI responded to an armored vehicle robbery at a Chase Bank ATM located at 16767 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.

According to the FBI, the three suspects displayed guns during the robbery.

The suspects were described as all men with thin builds. One was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white tennis shoes, and black gloves.

Suspects rob armored vehicle in Lansing | FBI

A second suspect was wearing black pants, a green hoodie, a backpack, gloves, and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, tennis shoes, black gloves, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.