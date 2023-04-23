3 men shot in Morgan Park: police

Three men were struck by gunfire in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say the victims were outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street around 11:30 when a man opened fire on them.

A 38-year-old man was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A 37-year-old man was struck once in the leg and was also transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A 24-year-old was transported to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police in Area Two are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.