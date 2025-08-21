3 men shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief Two suspects opened fire on a car at about 10:41 a.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. Three men, ages 18, 22 and 23, were shot — two in the abdomen and one in the abdomen and foot. The victims drove themselves to St. Bernard Hospital in critical but stable condition; no arrests have been made.



Two suspects opened fire on a car Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side, leaving three men hospitalized, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 10:41 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said three men, ages 18, 22 and 23, were inside a vehicle when another car traveling south on Vincennes approached. At least two suspects got out, pulled guns and fired into the victims’ vehicle.

The 18- and 22-year-old victims were shot in the abdomen, while the 23-year-old was struck in the abdomen and foot, police said.

The men drove themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were initially listed in critical but stable condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and details about the suspects haven't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.