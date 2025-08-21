3 men shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Two suspects opened fire on a car Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side, leaving three men hospitalized, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened about 10:41 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Authorities said three men, ages 18, 22 and 23, were inside a vehicle when another car traveling south on Vincennes approached. At least two suspects got out, pulled guns and fired into the victims’ vehicle.
The 18- and 22-year-old victims were shot in the abdomen, while the 23-year-old was struck in the abdomen and foot, police said.
The men drove themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were initially listed in critical but stable condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and details about the suspects haven't been released.
The investigation is ongoing.