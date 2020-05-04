3 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced Friday three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 490.

Of the confirmed cases, 466 are officers and 24 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 491 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm one of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois Health officials Friday announced 130 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll in the state to 3,241. So far, the state has seen 73,760 people test positive overall.