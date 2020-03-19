3 more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Illinois; total number of cases now 422

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Officials have announced three more coronavirus deaths in Illinois.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a press conference with Governor JB Pritzker and state officials.

One of the deaths is a 71-year-old Florida woman who recently traveled to Illinois and was being treated in Springfield, News Channel 20 is reporting. She died at Memorial Medical Center.

The second person is a Cook County woman in her 80s, Gov. Pritzker said. The third death is a Will County man in his 50s.

“I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death.”

The first coronavirus death in Illinois was a Chicago woman in her 60s.

State health officials also announced the total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 422. The cases are spread across 22 counties and have occurred in ages 9 to 99.

Schools statewide shut down this week at the order of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Restaurants and bars also have been ordered to stop serving dine-in customers and stick to carryout or delivery options.

Even with those efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “these numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better,” Pritzker said Wednesday at a daily update on the state’s response.

Pritzker said essential services will remain open in Illinois, including groceries and pharmacies. He has enlisted 60 members of the National Guard so far for various missions, including delivery of meals to children who received food through their schools.

They also could help hospitals prepare outdoor screening areas for people who want to be tested for the coronavirus, allowing separation from other patients headed to an emergency room, he said.

Illinois did move forward Tuesday with its primary election, forcing local election officials to scramble to find replacement polling sites and election judges when others backed out due to health concerns. Arizona and Florida voters also went to the polls Tuesday.

Operations at Chicago’s Midway International Airport remained limited on Wednesday, a day after federal authorities closed the control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city’s second-largest airport is open, but the Federal Aviation Administration said the air traffic control tower was still closed for cleaning.

“We’re working with the FAA to resume normal operations as quickly and safely as possible which ultimately means having the tower back in service,” the Department of Aviation said in a statement. “Given this reality, and for their own business and network reasons, the airlines are making the decision to cancel many flights.”

Officials said travelers should check with their airline about flight schedules.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s health commissioner said Tuesday that “I suspect we are going to see a lot more cases in the days to come, because we are seeing a lot more testing,” said Dr. Allison Arwady. “That is a good thing.”

Social distancing measures everyone can take include:

-Staying home as much as possible

-If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10

-Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting

-Checking with your provider about telehealth options

Associated Press and Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.