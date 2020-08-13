3 motorcyclists ejected, critically hurt in Edens Expy. crash

Three people on motorcycles were critically hurt Wednesday night in a crash on the Edens Expressway near Wilmette, according to Illinois State Police.

Two motorcycles were inbound on the expressway just north of Lake Avenue when one of the motorcycles rear-ended a Kia pulling a trailer, state police said.

That motorcycle, occupied by a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, veered across multiple lanes shortly before midnight and ejected both people, state police said.

A second motorcycle then struck the front of the Kia, causing that bike to careen into a concrete median wall and eject its one rider, state police said.

The three motorcyclists were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two men in the Kia, ages 55 and 58, were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 24-year-old driver of the second motorcycle was issued citations for violation of driver’s license classification, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a cancelled, suspended or revoked Illinois registration and driving too fast for conditions, state police said.

Advertisement

Northbound lanes were closed for about 50 minutes, while southbound lanes remained closed for an investigation until 5:41 a.m., state police said.