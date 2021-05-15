3 shot on Near North Side, officials say

Three people were shot Saturday morning on the Near North Side.

They were "all shooting at each other" about 9:50 a.m. in the first block of West Grand Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two men were taken with gunshot wounds in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. A third was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Red Line trains were bypassing the Grand station as police investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

At least 18 other people have been shot across the city in separate attacks since Friday evening.