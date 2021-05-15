Four dead, 17 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago so far this weekend including a little girl

Four people have been shot dead and 17 others wounded in Chicago since Friday evening. One of the victims was a two-year-old girl.

The little girl was in a car around 7 p.m. Friday on West 26th in Little Village when another car pulled up and someone started shooting.

The little girl was hit in the leg and brought to the hospital, where she is in good condition.

Early Saturday, two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a party in Gresham on the South Side.

Several people were at a gathering on South Loomis near 78th when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were killed.

Meanwhile, a person was found shot to death about an hour later at a gas station on South Kostner in West Garfield Park.

Friday night, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle.

Officers placed him under arrest and noticed he had been shot three times. While searching the area, officers also found a 32-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He died.

At least 11 other people were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.