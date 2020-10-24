3 people wanted for looting Goose Island business: police

Chicago police released surveillance video Wednesday of three people wanted for stealing from a Goose Island business during looting in August.

The video appears to show the suspects stealing from a business between about 1:05 a.m and 5:30 a.m in the 900 block of West Weed Street Aug. 10, Chicago police said in a statement.

People wanted for looting Goose Island business Aug. 10, 2020 | Chicago Police Department

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.