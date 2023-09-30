3 seriously wounded in West Side shooting: police

Three people were hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting in Homan Square Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victims were on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street at about 2:07 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan fired shots.

A 26-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. A woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The third victim, a 53-year-old man, was also take to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

All three victims are in serious condition.

There is no one in custody for the shooting.