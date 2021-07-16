3 shot and wounded within 4 hours on West Side Friday

Three men were wounded in shootings within four hours Friday on the West Side.

In the latest shooting, a man was seriously wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3600 Block of West Douglas Avenue when the shooter stepped out of a light-colored vehicle and fired around 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police said. The man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in West Garfield Park. The 29-year-old was standing in the 3900 Block of West Gladys when he was shot in the thigh and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a man was shot and wounded in Lawndale, about a block from the Douglas shooting. The man was walking in an alley in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when gunfire rang out from a dark-colored SUV, police said. The man was grazed in the leg and shoulder, but refused medical attention.

Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings.

Both shootings in Lawndale occurred in the 10th police district, which has seen more shootings and murders so far in 2021 than during the same period last year. Shootings are up 16% while murders are up 3%, according to police statistics.

However, gun violence in the 11th district, which covers West Garfield Park, has declined slightly over last year. Shootings are down 4% while murders are down 15%, according to police.