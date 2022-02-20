3 shot at party in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood

Three people were shot at a venue in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said they were attending a gathering in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road around 1:10 a.m., when a man entered and opened fire.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

A 30-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic after he was shot in the left leg. He is listed in fair condition, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.