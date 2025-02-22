3 people shot, injured on Chicago’s Southwest Side

Three people, including a teenage girl, were shot and wounded on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Shooting injures 3

What we know:

Two men, ages 21 and 35, and a 17-year-old girl were standing in a parking lot around 4:13 a.m. when they were shot by offenders within an unknown SUV and an unknown sedan.

All of the victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 35-year-old male victim was shot multiple times and was initially listed in critical condition.

The 21-year-old man had one gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and food and was initially listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

No offenders were in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.