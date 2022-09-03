3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday.
At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township.
According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering, and shots were fired.
Three people were struck by gunfire, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No one is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this crime should contact investigators at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov or 630-553-5856.