3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County

Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday.

At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township.

According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering, and shots were fired.

Three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

No one is in custody.