Chicago crime: 2 hurt, 1 killed, in Humboldt Park shooting, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, overnight following an argument on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of N. Springfield Avenue in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded around 12:44 a.m. to a call of three people shot.

Investigators learned that during a verbal altercation, a gunman fired at the victims before fleeing the scene.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to St. Mary Hospital where he died.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the wrist and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and right arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police found a gun at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what prompted the verbal altercation.

Police did not identify the victim who was killed.