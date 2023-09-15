3 shot in traffic in Princeton Park

A man was critically wounded and two other people were hospitalized after being shot while driving early Friday in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

Police found a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who had been shot while riding in a vehicle around 1:41 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street.

The man had been shot twice in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The woman was grazed in the thigh and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 31, was traveling in a separate vehicle was also struck in the thigh by the gunfire. He self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.