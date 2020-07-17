3 shot, including 14-year-old boy, in Chatham

A 14-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the arm, and a woman, 27, was shot in the buttocks, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago fire officials said the trio was transported in serious-to-critical condition but stabilized at the hospital.

Area Two detectives are investigating.