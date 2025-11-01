Chicago crime: 3 shot, injured during argument on SW Side, police say

The Brief Three people, including two teens, were shot and hurt on Chicago's Southwest Side. Each victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in good condition. The gunman fled, and no one is in custody.



Three people, including two teenagers, were shot and injured during an argument at a gathering on the city’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of S. Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims, two 19-year-old men and a 28-year-old man, were outside of the gathering when one of them was arguing with an unknown male gunman.

The gunman shot the three victims.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the right calf.

One of the 19-year-olds was also shot in the right calf.

The other 19-year-old was shot in the right shin.

All victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.