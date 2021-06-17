3 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Three people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 25-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 69th Street, when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes prior, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Canaryville on the South Side. About 11:30 p.m., he was driving his black Chevy Impala in the first block of West Pershing Road, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the neck, back, and arm, police said. The man drove to the 3600 block of South Federal Street, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 33-year-old woman was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 8:55 p.m., she was standing on the street with a group of people in the 12400 block of South Emerald Avenue, when someone is a passing dark-green sedan fired shots, police said. She was struck in the left cheek, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn by her boyfriend, where she is in fair condition.

Tuesday was the deadliest day in Chicago so far, with eight people fatally shot citywide.