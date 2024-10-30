FBI Chicago offers $15K reward in tracking Halloween-masked thieves in jewelry store heists

The Brief The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information on a crew of armed robbers targeting jewelry stores in Halloween masks. The robberies, described as carefully planned, have occurred in at least four locations in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri since 2023.



After a series of four jewelry store robberies involving suspects in Halloween masks, federal agents are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them and are offering a $15,000 reward.

The FBI described the incidents as premeditated, rather than random acts.

Two of the armed robberies were in suburban Bridgeview, at Jerusalem Jewelry back in January and Jawahir Jewelry on July 13, 2023.

Though the owners declined on-camera interviews, they stated they have increased security measures.

Agents are searching for three individuals working together as a crew, wearing Halloween masks resembling Slenderman and a character called "Uncle Bobby." A fourth suspect was recently arrested.

"One thing that stood out to us particularly is just the speed of this. It seems as though they were almost practicing this. So it's no coincidence that these stores were hit in the way they were. They were clearly pre-planned," said Evan Hylton, a special agent with FBI Chicago.

The suspects are believed to have targeted at least four businesses. The first known robbery took place in July 2023 at Jawahir Jewelry on Harlem Avenue, where three armed suspects entered. One propped open the door, while another brandished an AR-style rifle, before they began looting.

"They took the customers and put them on the ground and had one of subjects take cell phones out of pocket and smashed them on the ground so they could not call the police," said Hylton.

The out-of-state incidents involved a store near St. Louis, and another in Dearborn, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024. When the suspects struck the Michigan store, they briefly held two victims hostage with a hammer before escaping.

Hylton confirmed no physical injuries occurred, but he expressed concern for public safety.

"The armed individual seemed to have his finger on the trigger for the entirety of the robbery. So there's something that, again, we take very seriously. This is why we're reaching out to the public to get these people off the street as soon as possible," Hylton said.

He advised jewelry store owners to be especially vigilant when allowing individuals to enter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

