Arrest made in connection with Bridgeview jewelry store heists

The Brief Emad Elayyan, 31, was arrested for two armed jewelry store robberies in Bridgeview. The robberies occurred at Jawahir Jewelry in July 2023 and Jerusalem Jewelry in January 2024. He was arrested at his Chicago Ridge home and is awaiting a bond hearing.



A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with two jewelry store heists in Bridgeview.

Emad Elayyan was arrested just before 10 a.m. Friday at his Chicago Ridge home on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony.

Police said the charges stem from armed robberies that occurred at Jawahir Jewelry in the 8400 block of South Harlem Avenue on July 13, 2023, and at Jerusalem Jewelry in the 9000 block of South Harlem Avenue on Jan. 9, 2024.

On Friday, Sept. 20, Bridgeview officers, the FBI and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office executed multiple search and arrest warrants in the 10600 block of Major Avenue. Elayyan was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said Elayyan is awaiting a bond hearing, set for Saturday morning.