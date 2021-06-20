3 shot while standing on sidewalk in Back of the Yards

Three people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Ada Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was struck in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was serious, police said. A woman, 27, was shot in both legs and was taken to the same hospital, also in serious condition.

Another woman, 34, was shot in the leg and was transported to Holy Cross Hopital, where her condition was stable, police said.

No one was in custody as Area One detectives investigate.