3 stabbed in Chicago Heights

Three people were stabbed, including the alleged assailant, Monday evening in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. for two people stabbed inside a home in the 100 block of North Pamela Drive, Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said in a statement.

Inside, officers found a 44-year-old woman with stab wounds to the side of her neck, and a 20-year-old man with a stab wound to his shoulder, Rogers said. They were both treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police determined that the alleged stabber had left on foot, Rogers said. Officers found the man a block over in the 100 block of North Normandy.

He had a stab wound to his chest and abdomen, Rogers said. His injuries were also not life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing, Rogers said. He did not respond to a request for additional details about the circumstances of the stabbing or if charges were pending.