Chicago crime: 3 stabbed, 2 critically hurt in West Side fight, police say

The Brief Three men were stabbed during a fight on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning. Two of the three victims were hospitalized in critical condition, police said. A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.



Three men were stabbed and injured, two critically, during a fight on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of W. Wilcox Street in East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The three men were in a physical altercation around 3 a.m. when an offender produced a sharp object and stabbed them.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 43-year-old man was stabbed in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was also stabbed and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not specify the injuries that the latter two victims had.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said. Authorities did not identify the suspect.