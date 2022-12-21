3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store

article

Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week.

Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Wells has also been charged with one count of possession of another's debit card. Foster also faces an additional count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elmhurst police officers responded to a report of a theft at the Kohl's department store located at 303 South Route 83.

While investigating, officers were alerted that a vehicle matching the description of the car allegedly involved in the theft was traveling on Interstate I-290 in Des Plaines, prosecutors said.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on I-290 and Cicero Avenue and tracked the vehicle until it exited the expressway at Independence Boulevard.

The three individuals were then taken into custody in the area of Madison Street and Springfield Avenue without incident.

Officers allegedly recovered a crack pipe and a straw containing a white powdery substance from Foster's pocket.

According to prosecutors, the three defendants allegedly entered the Kohl's store and took one coat each before fleeing the store. The merchandise totaled about $343.50.

The incident lasted about three minutes.

Bond was set at $40,000 for Sylvester Wells, $20,000 for Trinetta Wells and $10,000 for Foster.

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023.