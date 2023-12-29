3 suspects in custody after crime spree in Chicago

Three suspects were taken into custody Friday morning after a crime spree in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At about 10:30 a.m., a 60-year-old man was in an alley in the 4700 block of South Ashland when he was approached by two offenders, police said.

The two exited a white Dodge, produced handguns and began striking the victim in the head.

The offenders then took the victim's personal property and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

At about 10:35 a.m., a 74-year-old man was in the 1800 block of West 46th Street when he was approached by two offenders, who exited a white Dodge, police said.

The victim ran and eventually fell. At that time, the offenders attempted to take the victim's belongings and then fled the scene.

The victim refused EMS.

At about 10:52 a.m., a stolen Dodge Charger, driven by a 19-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on 47th Street on the wrong way of the street when it struck a Jeep, driven by a 29-year-old woman, who was traveling westbound on 47th Street.

In addition to the driver of the Dodge, there was a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle.

All three of them were taken into custody. Charges are pending.