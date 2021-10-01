3 suspects in vehicle with Florida plates carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side: CPD

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side about two carjackings that occurred Friday morning.

One of the carjackings occurred in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street in Bucktown at about 1:19 a.m. Friday.

The other occurred in the 2700 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Belmont Cragin at about 3:24 a.m. Friday.

In both incidents, three suspects approached the victims in a white Chevy Equinox with Florida license plates, exited the vehicle and displayed handguns, police said.

The suspects then put the guns to the victims' necks and demanded their property.

They then took the victims' cell phones, wallets and vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The offenders are only described as three Black males, police said.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.