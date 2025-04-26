3 suspects target businesses in back-to-back Northwest Side burglaries: police

The Brief Three suspects, ages 16 to 25, allegedly burglarized two businesses minutes apart early April 25 on Chicago’s Northwest Side. In both cases, the suspects broke windows to enter and stole money from cash registers or safes, police said. Businesses are urged to keep properties well lit and report suspicious activity; tips can be submitted to Area Three detectives.



Chicago police are searching for three suspects who allegedly burglarized two businesses minutes apart on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The incidents happened April 25:

4:36 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. Diversey Avenue (Kelvyn Park)

4:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of W. Fullerton Avenue (Belmont Central)

Police said the suspects, believed to be between 16 and 25 years old, broke windows to get inside the businesses.

Once inside, they stole money from cash registers or safes before fleeing, CPD said. Further details about the suspects have not been released

What you can do:

Police are urging businesses in the area to keep properties well lit and to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "P25-5-015."