3 suspects target businesses in back-to-back Northwest Side burglaries: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who allegedly burglarized two businesses minutes apart on the city’s Northwest Side.
What we know:
The incidents happened April 25:
- 4:36 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. Diversey Avenue (Kelvyn Park)
- 4:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of W. Fullerton Avenue (Belmont Central)
Police said the suspects, believed to be between 16 and 25 years old, broke windows to get inside the businesses.
Once inside, they stole money from cash registers or safes before fleeing, CPD said. Further details about the suspects have not been released
What you can do:
Police are urging businesses in the area to keep properties well lit and to report suspicious activity.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "P25-5-015."